Derek Chauvin jailed for 22 and a half years for murder of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.The punishment handed out on Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested.With good behaviour, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.