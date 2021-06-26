Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, June 26, 2021

Bodies in India's river Ganges after water level rise washes away riverbank graves

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:39s 0 shares 1 views
Bodies in India's river Ganges after water level rise washes away riverbank graves
Bodies in India's river Ganges after water level rise washes away riverbank graves

Human remains have been found floating in India's river Ganges after a rise in the water level washed away graves on its banks.

They were found in Prayagraj in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Human remains have been found floating in India's river Ganges after a rise in the water level washed away graves on its banks.

They were found in Prayagraj in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Local officials are cremating bodies found in the river and buried in its banks.

A rise in the number of such bodies has been attributed to the country's devastating Covid-19 epidemic.

Explore