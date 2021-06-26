London day of demonstrations: Anti-lockdown protesters mass in central London

Tens of thousands of anti-lockdown protesters took the streets of central London on Saturday 26 June, on a day with numerous protests planned in the capital.

The protest against Covid restrictions was given added impetus by the news that Health Secretary Matt Hancock, involved in imposing coronavirus restrictions on the UK population, was himself breaking the rules with a romantic tryst with a colleague.

Nearby, a pro-Palestine, pro-BLM, anti-austerity, anti-government protest was also happening outside parliament.