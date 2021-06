Sardine fever: Shoal of fish loks like oil spill, fishermen rush to catch | Oneindia News

Fishermen in South Africa are enjoying this year's sardine run.

Every May through July, billions of sardines swim up along the east coast of South Africa.

The spectacle sparks a frenzy among fishermen as they try to reel in the huge shoals to shore.

