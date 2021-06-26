Skip to main content
Saturday, June 26, 2021

Most Underrated Mortal Kombat Characters

With a roster as expansive as the “Mortal Kombat” franchise, there are a number of characters who don’t get a heck of a lot of time in the spotlight.

For this list we're looking at 10 Mortal Kombat fighters we feel are criminally underappreciated.

Our list includes Rain, Nitara, Ashrah, Kira, Frost and more!

