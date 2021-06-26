Families Cling To Hope On Day 3 Following Collapse Of Surfside Condo
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took to the podium Saturday morning to say that there was no change in the numbers from Friday.

There were still 4 people reported dead and 159 people still missing.