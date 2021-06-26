Families Cling To Hope On Day 3 Following Collapse Of Surfside Condo

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took to the podium Saturday morning to say that there was no change in the numbers from Friday.
There were still 4 people reported dead and 159 people still missing.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took to the podium Saturday morning to say that there was no change in the numbers from Friday.
There were still 4 people reported dead and 159 people still missing.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is moving from one disaster to another. The staff has juggled COVID for months but now..
The first lawsuit has been filed in connection with the deadly collapse this week at a South Florida condominium.