Man jumps from moving plane at LA airport after trying to breach cockpit| Oneindia News

A passenger had to be detained, and subsequently taken to a hospital, on Friday night after he jumped out of a moving plane at the Los Angeles International Airport.

United Express flight 5365 to Salt Lake City, operated by SkyWest, was pulling away from a gate shortly after 7 p.m.

When the passenger attempted to exit the flight.

