Trump Org given Monday deadline over charges

New York prosecutors have told lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump they must respond by Monday with any last arguments as to why criminal charges should not be filed against his family business, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

A deadline has been set for former U.S. President Donald Trump’s defense team to submit final arguments against possible criminal charges.

That’s according to a Washington Post report over the weekend, which added Trump’s team has until Monday to provide material to New York State prosecutors.

On Friday, the New York Times reported that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance could announce criminal charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer as soon as next week.

Vance’s office has said it was investigating "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct,” which includes possible tax and insurance fraud and business record falsification.

Court filings and subpoenaed records in the investigation show that CFO Allen Weisselberg and his son have received corporate gifts worth tens of thousands of dollars in their years with the Trump Organization.

Legal experts have said they could face criminal liability if they fail to account properly for the money on financial filings.

A Trump Organization lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment and a Vance office spokesperson declined to confirm the Post report.

Legal experts have said an indictment against the Trump Organization could bankrupt the company and drain its influence, but it’s also possible that no charges will be brought.