Monday, June 28, 2021

Top 10 Video Games That Are Gone FOREVER

You could still get old copies of some of these games, but no new copy will ever be printed in its original form!

For this video, we’re looking specifically at games with no original source code, as well as online games that have been shut down completely.

Our countdown includes “Diablo” (1997), “Silent Hill 2” (2001) & “Silent Hill 3” (2003), “Panzer Dragoon Saga” (1998), “P.T.” (2014) and more!

