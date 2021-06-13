Skip to main content
Top 10 Worst Games of 2021 (So Far)

2021 has seen some amazing new video game releases and these 10 games... are not among them.

For this list, we’re looking at the absolute worst games that have been released in 2021 so far.

Our countdown includes Demon Skin, Harvest Moon: One World, Taxi Chaos, Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood, Balan Wonderworld and more!

