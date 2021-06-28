WEB EXTRA: Search Member Fell 25 Feet While Working On Condo Collapse Debris

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said families members witnessed some of the search and rescue yesterday.
While they were at the site they saw a rescuer fall down 25 feet.
Gov. DeSantis Said Condo Collapse Priorities Are Search & Rescue, Caring For Families Impacted
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Maggie Castro provides an update on ongoing search and rescue efforts.