SCOTUS Passes on Bathroom Dispute, Handing Victory to Transgender Youth.

The 2015 case centered around Gavin Grimm, a transgender youth who sued the school board of Gloucester County in Virginia ... ... after the board implemented a policy that school restrooms were to be "limited to the corresponding biological genders." .

Lower courts had ruled in favor of Grimm, citing the federal law Title IX, which bans sex discrimination in schools.

A.C.L.U.

Attorneys who represented Grimm praised the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the lower court's ruling to stand.

This is an incredible victory for Gavin and for transgender students around the country, Josh Block, A.C.L.U. Attorney, via NBC News.

Attorney, via NBC News.

Grimm also expressed his own gratitude for the decision.

Being forced to use the nurse’s room, a private bathroom, and the girl’s room was humiliating for me, and having to go to out-of-the-way bathrooms severely interfered with my education, Gavin Grimm, Transgender Activist, via NBC News.

Trans youth deserve to use the bathroom in peace without being humiliated and stigmatized by their own school boards and elected officials, Gavin Grimm, Transgender Activist, via NBC News.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito stated they believed the Court should have heard the appeal of the lower court's ruling.

Other cases centered on trans rights, including cases involving trans athletes, are likely to be considered for argument before the Supreme Court, as well