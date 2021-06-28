New Music from H.E.R., Styx, Tom Morello, and Buckcherry

H.E.R., an acronym that stands for Having Everything Revealed, is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson.

After her R&B breakout in 2016 with the EP H.E.R.

Volume 1 on RCA, the California-bred artist followed it up with four more EPs.

70s rock band Styx is back with their 17th album Crash of the Crown.

Longtime fans should fear not.

The signature classic rock sound they have come to know and love from Styx is still intact.

Musician and provocateur Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, and The Nightwatchman has teamed up with electronic punk outfit The Bloody Beetroots for a seven-song EP called The Catastrophists.

The record is executive-produced by Morello and produced by The Bloody Beetroots along with famed producer Carl Restivo.

Hard rock band Buckcherry was formed in Anaheim, CA in 1995.

Now, in 2021 the band is releasing their ninth full-length album Hellbound through Earache Records and Round Hill Records.

"So Hott" is the first single from the new record and has an accompanying video.