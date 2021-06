Distorted Indian map case: FIR lodged against Twitter MD Maheshwari | Oneindia News

Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district police lodged an FIR against Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and another company official on Tuesday over the distorted Indian map case.

The case was lodged on a complaint by a Bajrang Dal office-bearer on Monday evening.

