Gender reveal party turns into surprise proposal for Canadian mum-to-be

Samantha Lambert is filmed as she expects the gender of her baby to be revealed.

A gender reveal party in Ontario, Canada, turned into a surprise proposal for this mum-to-be.

However, her partner Evan Ryckman sneaks behind her and gets down on one knee.

Tiffany Lambert, the filmer, said: "This was Samantha Lambert and Evan Ryckman’s gender reveal for their first child.

We were going to hit exploding golf balls and this is when Evan proposed." This footage was filmed on May 22.