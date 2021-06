CCTV footage: Drunk Audi driver crashes into auto-rickshaw in Cyberabad; Hit-&-run | Oneindia News

Yesterday early morning, a 37-year-old man was killed after a speeding Audi crashed into an auto-rickshaw near Inorbit Mall in Madhapur's Cyberabad area of Hyderabad.

Today, the police informed that the accused were reportedly inebriated at a party.

#Cyberabad #Hit&RunCase #DrunkDriver