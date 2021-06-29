Xbox Cloud Gaming Service Comes to iOS Devices

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on iOS and PC can now access Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Users can visit the xCloud website via Edge and Chrome on PC or Safari on iOS to start playing games in the Game Pass library.

Players can also use a controller to play the games.

Microsoft has also started to use custom Xbox Series X hardware for xCloud.

So users with a fast internet connection will be able to stream games at 1080p, up to 60 frames per second