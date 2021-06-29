Surfside condo’s history of issues, concerns grow

Back in 2018 and as recently as April of this year, engineers and residents sounded the alarm about this condominium in desperate need of repairs that were getting worse with time.
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone reports from Surfside.
Back in 2018 and as recently as April of this year, engineers and residents sounded the alarm about this condominium in desperate need of repairs that were getting worse with time.
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone reports from Surfside.
Watch VideoA massive, county-wide audit of every building older than 40 years is underway in Miami-Dade County.
This,..