Heroic locals save five beached dolphins after storm in Thailand

This is the heartwarming moment heroic locals battled to save five beached dolphins after a storm in Thailand.

The marine creatures were believed to have been blown off course by strong winds and pushed to the shallows during low-tide in Phang Nga province on June 26.

Locals rushed to check on the animals and found five of them still alive out of the 13 that were stranded on the sand so they carried them near the water.

Eight had died.

When the wildlife rescuers arrived, the locals helped them take the dolphins into cloths while letting the creatures float in the water so they could be accustomed to the sea before being released and avoid drowning.

A veterinarian from the Phuket Rare Sea Creature Center said: ‘We were able to save five dolphins but unfortunately eight of them did not survive.

We are now trying to find out what caused their death.’ The dead dolphins were taken back to the wildlife centre to undergo an autopsy procedure while the other five dolphins were successfully released back into the sea.

The animals were believed to be part of the group of 100 dolphins that tourists usually find around Koh Surin and Koh Similan Islands.

Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of the Fisheries of Kasetsart University, said: ‘The world is facing many challenges and concerns including the global warming.

‘Several instances of dolphin stranding have been recorded in many places.

There is also oil spill incidents in North Andaman and others.

Such problems ruined the marine ecosystems so we need urgent guidelines to curb it.

‘The meetings of G7, G20, and Cop26 to be held at the end of this year would be a turning point to find more effective measures to solve the global warming issue.’