How trans kids' rights are under attack in America

On the first day of Pride month, the governor of Florida signed a law banning transgender girls from joining girls’ sports teams in schools and colleges.

It was just one of 13 anti-trans bills conservative lawmakers in the US passed this year – and one of more than 110 proposed bills, many of which also target access to gender-affirming healthcare.

This is by far the largest number filed in a single year in US history.

Guardian LA correspondent, Sam Levin, and Prof Jules Gill-Peterson, a historian and expert on trans kids, examine how this legislative attack has escalated and how the presence of trans kids in America is not a new phenomenon