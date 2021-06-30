From Teenage Boy To Reality Star Diva | BRAND NEW ME

A REALITY star from LA is finally the “woman she has always wanted to be” - after coming out as transgender at her father’s funeral.

La Demi, who was born in Texas, decided to embrace her true identity and show the world who she was after her father’s death.

La Demi said: “It took my dad passing away for me to realise how short life is - I went to his funeral as La Demi.

My whole family was there but I still hadn’t had that conversation with my mom.” Now, she is living a life of luxury as a woman and has been guided through her transition with the support of her best friend and fellow influencer Nikita Dragun, who is also transgender.

La Demi said: “She was the first transgender girl who came to me and said let’s complete your journey.” Despite being accepted as La Demi by her family, she has never spoken to her mother Marlo about how coming out as trans affected her - until now.

Marlo said: “When La Demi came out I felt cheated, all those years I wanted a girl and here I had a girl all along but I didn’t get to do the fun stuff with her!

But it never changed anything for me, not the love I always had for her.” La Demi told Truly: “I didn’t really focus on what transgender meant until I moved to LA in 2012, I was introduced to a whole community and was like ‘What, you mean to tell me I’m not weird and I’m not crazy and I can do this.” https://www.instagram.com/itslademi/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Eeoq3TeAxD6HLYIYcLlRg https://www.instagram.com/nikitadragun/ https://www.instagram.com/sorellaboutique/