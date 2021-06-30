Haryana CM to farmers: We are patient but don't cross limits| Farmer Protest| Oneindia News

Haryana CM said on Wednesday that political leaders have been patient in the face of protests but it won't be good for anyone to cross their limit.
An anti-drone system has been installed at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu.
Bharat Biotech today denied any wrongdoing amid a huge controversy in Brazil over a $324 million contract for Covaxin shots, now suspended over allegations of irregularities that have singed the country's top leadership including President Jair Bolsanaro.
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after he was diagnosed with pneumonia.
Navjot Singh Sidhu could soon be given major responsibilities by the national leadership of the Congress party.
#HaryanaCM #FarmerProtest #NavjotSinghSidhu