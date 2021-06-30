Dead child found in Chesterfield freezer

A child's body was found inside a freezer at a Chesterfield home and police have arrested that child's parents, according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D.

Weaver, 48, of Chesterfield, were charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child, according to police.

Both parents have since been released on bond.

Their arrests came after police found their son Eliel Adon Weaver's body in the freezer.

Eliel was under five years old at the time of his death, according to police.

The cause and manner of his death remain under investigation.

Officers were tipped off to search the couple's Lookout Point Circle on May 4, 2021.