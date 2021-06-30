Federal Judge Sentences Allison Mack to 3 Years in Prison for Her Role in NXIVM

Federal Judge Sentences, Allison Mack to 3 Years in Prison, for Her Role in NXIVM.

Federal Judge Sentences, Allison Mack to 3 Years in Prison, for Her Role in NXIVM.

NPR reports that Mack, best known for her role on 'Smallville,' received a $20,000 fine in addition to the 3-year prison sentence.

.

NPR reports that Mack, best known for her role on 'Smallville,' received a $20,000 fine in addition to the 3-year prison sentence.

.

Mack served as one of the lead deputies and recruiters for NXIVM, a cult-like group that presented itself as a self-help organization.

In October, the group's leader, Keith Raniere, was sentenced to 120 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In October, the group's leader, Keith Raniere, was sentenced to 120 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In October, the group's leader, Keith Raniere, was sentenced to 120 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to NPR, documents show that federal prosecutors asked for a more lenient sentencing, saying that Mack had cooperated in the case against Raniere.

According to NPR, documents show that federal prosecutors asked for a more lenient sentencing, saying that Mack had cooperated in the case against Raniere.

Her cooperation reportedly included providing a recording of the ceremony in which women were branded with Raniere's initials.

Her cooperation reportedly included providing a recording of the ceremony in which women were branded with Raniere's initials.

Mack provided significant, detailed and highly corroborated information which assisted the government in its prosecution, Jacquelyn M.

Kasulis, acting United States Attorney, via NPR.

In April 2019, Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges brought against her for her role in NXIVM.

I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM.

I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man, Allison Mack, letter to the court, via NPR.

I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly, Allison Mack, letter to the court, via NPR