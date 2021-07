Operation Flashpoint held in Clinton

16 WAPT'S GRACYN GORDONWAS IN CLINTON WHEREBUSINESS OWNERS RECEIVEDTRAINING.OFFICIALS TELL US THEINGREDIENTS AND ALSO THETHINGS USED TO ACTUALLYCONSTRUCT A BOMB CAN BEBOUGHT AT MOST HARDWE ARSTORES LIKE THIS ACEHARDWARE BEHIND ME.((VO))EROPATION FLASHPOINT IS ANINITIATIVE URGING BOTH THEPUBLIC AND BUSINESSES E BAWARE OF SUSPIOUCI((VOTHIS INCLUDES EVEN CTH LOPINS AND MOUSETRAPS.REVELL ACE HARDWARE HOUSEDTHE EVENT AT THEIR CLINT ONLOCATION AND ARE WORKINGWITH BOTH CISA AND T HEF...B...I TO BRING PLIUBCAWARENESS TO THIS POSSIBLEISSUE.((SOT))(CHRIS PURNELL // REVELLACE HARDWARE MANERAG))(296)(1:20 - 1:30)"WE WANNA BE AWARE OF THAT INCASE THERE'S SOMEONE WHO'SBUYING UNUSUAL AMOUN OF TSSOMETHING THAT WE SHOULDKNOW ABOUT SO THAT WE CANNOTIFY THEM ANDPOSSIBILITY PREVENT ATRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING."((VO))SOMEONE BUYING LARGEAMOUNTS OF A SPECIFIEDCHEMICAL OR MATERIAL OR ACOMBINATION OF THESECHEMICALS AND MATERIALS ISA RED FLAG.CISA OFFICLS IAFORTUNATELY EXPLAIN THEREIS NO DIRECT BOMB THREATN ITHE METRO AREA RIGHT NOW.

..AND THIS PROGRAM IS HOPEFULTO PREVENT ANY FUTUREPOSSIBILITIES.((SOT))(DR. DAVID MUSSINGTON //DHS AND CISA EXECUTIVEASSISTANT DIRECTOR FORINFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY)(2) 85(00:15 - 00:) 24"TOGETHER WE THINK THAT WECAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE INENHANCING OUR ABILITY TORESPOND TO RISKS ANDTHREATS AS THEY EMERGE ANDBEFORE THEY ARE FULLYWEAPONIZED."((VO))THE DAY90 PROGRAMS' GOAL ISTO ENCOURAGE BOTHBUSINESSES AND THECOUNMMITY TO VOLUNTARILYREPORT SUSPICIOUSTIACVITY.((SOT))(PAUL BROWN // FBI WEAPONSOF MASS DESTRUCTION DEPUTYASSISTANT DIRECTOR)(2) 86(3:28 - 3:44)"FORMER DIRECTOR JAY EDG ERHOOVER SAID IT WELL DECADESAGO.

AND I QUOTE, THE MOSTEFFECTIVE TOOL AGAINSTCRIME IS COOPERATION.

THESUPPT OROF ALL THE LOCALIMCRE AGENCIES ALONG WITHTHE SUPPORT OF THE AMERICANPUBLIC."((AS-LIVE IN CLINTON))(GRACYN GORDON)THIS 90 DAY INITIATIVECONTINUES ON TO THREE OTHERATSTES INCLUDING