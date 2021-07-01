Florida Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 18

It's day seven of the search and rescue operation at the site of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
The death toll rose to 18 after more bodies, including two children, were recovered Wednesday; Manuel Bojorquez reports for CBS2.
The death toll from the building collapse in Florida continues to climb; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
[NFA] Another four bodies were found overnight in the shattered ruins of a collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, the mayor of..