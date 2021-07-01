New DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson vows to heal party after period of turmoil
New DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has vowed to unite the party after several weeks of turbulence.Sir Jeffrey also said he expected the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “right the wrong” of the Northern Ireland Protocol.The Lagan Valley MP was confirmed as new party leader following a meeting of the DUP ruling executive in Belfast.