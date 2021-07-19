Jeffrey Donaldson: Northern Ireland Protocol must end

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson explains that he told the European Union vice-president Frans Timmermans that the Northern Ireland protocol is harming the economy and must end.Mr Donaldson calls for fresh rounds of negotiations with the EU to solve the ongoing problem.
