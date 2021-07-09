DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson visits Northern Ireland's most contentious bonfire

Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of Northern Ireland's ruling party, the Democratic Unionist Party, made a surprise visit and spoke to residents at the Tigers Bay bonfire on Thursday, July 7 .

Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of Northern Ireland's ruling party, the Democratic Unionist Party, made a surprise visit and spoke to residents at the Tigers Bay bonfire on Thursday, July 7 .

The bonfire has been labeled the most contentious one in the region.

The reason for the meeting was due to a court case being launched by residents from the local nationalist area of New Lodge, who want the fire to be removed due to the close proximity to one of Belfast's peace walls.

Tensions are high between both communities over this bonfire, with police saying they will provide assistance during the potential removal of the fire.

The fires will be lit on the 12th of July to celebrate King Billies victory at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.