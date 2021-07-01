Trump Organization CFO Arrives At Manhattan Criminal Court

The Trump Organization's Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is expected to face charges Thursday in New York.
CBSN New York's John Dias has exclusive video of his arrival at Manhattan criminal court.
The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, have been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.
The charges by the Manhattan district attorney's office are expected to come after a three-year investigation into the business..