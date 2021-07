Heat wave warning for Delhi, Punjab and UP over next 2 days| Indian Summers| Oneindia News

Heat wave conditions would be felt in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north West Madhya Pradesh during the next two days.

On Tuesday, Delhi witnessed the first severe heat wave of the year with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory.

