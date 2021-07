Covid-19: UK to administer third 'booster' vaccine shot from September| Oneindia News

The UK government is preparing to offer millions of vulnerable Britons, who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, a booster jab from September to ensure that the protection is maintained against new variants of the coronavirus before winter comes, according to media reports in Britain.

The National Health Service has been given the green light to start planning a Covid vaccine booster programme.

