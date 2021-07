PRINCESS DIANA STATUE (PREP) (1)

TO SAY PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH WAS SHOCKING IS DEFINITELY AN UNDERSTATEMENT.

IN THEIR VERY INTIMATE CHAT, MEGHAN CANDIDLY OPENED UP ABOUT EVERYTHING SHE WENT THROUGH IN HER SHORT TIME AS AN OFFICIAL ROYAL.

FROM DETAILS ON WHEN SHE AND HARRY REALLY GOT MARRIED — IT WAS THREE DAYS BEFORE THEIR OVER THE TOP NUPTIALS AND ONLY INVOLVED THE TWO OF THEM AND THE ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY — TO WHY THEIR SON ARCHIE DOESN’T HAVE A ROYAL TITLE.

AT THE BEGINNING OF IT ALL, MEGHAN REVEALED TO OPRAH THAT IT WAS THE INSTITUTION THAT ALLOWED ALL OF THESE SALACIOUS STORIES TO RUN IN THE PRESS AND THAT THEY ACTUALLY DID NOT PROTECT HER LIKE THEY SAID THEY WOULD.

ALL OF THE NEGATIVE MEDIA COVERAGE AND BULLYING BECAME TOO MUCH FOR MEGHAN TO BEAR AND SHE ADMITTED THAT SOME VERY DARK THOUGHTS STARTED TO MATERIALIZE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT.

AFTER THAT EXPLANATION WAS WHEN MEGHAN REVEALED TO OPRAH THAT DURING HER LOWEST POINT, SHE JUST DIDN’T WANT TO BE ALIVE ANYMORE.

MEGHAN ALSO ALLEGED THAT THERE WERE CONCERNS OVER ARCHIE’S SKIN COLOR WHILE SHE WAS PREGNANT.

AS FOR THE TRUTH BEHIND MEGXIT?

WELL, IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE INTERVIEW, AFTER HARRY JOINED OPRAH AND MEGHAN, HE REVEALED THAT HIS GRANDMOTHER WAS NOT BLINDSIDED BY THEIR DECISION TO STEP BACK AS SENIOR ROYAL MEMBERS.

HARRY ALSO OPENED UP ABOUT LEAVING THE ROYAL FAMILY AND ADMITTED THAT HE WOULDN’T HAVE CONSIDERED LEAVING IF HE HADN’T MET MEGHAN IN 2016.

HE SAID THAT HE WAS TRAPPED WITHIN THE INSTITUTION, MUCH LIKE HOW PRINCE CHARLES AND PRINCE WILLIAM ARE NOW, AND THAT DIDN’T SEE A WAY OUT UNTIL HE MET MEG.

AND WHILE THEIR CHAT WITH OPRAH WAS PRETTY HEAVY, THE TWO MANAGED TO SHARE SOME GOOD NEWS WITH THEIR NEIGHBOR ABOUT THEIR PREGNANCY.

HARRY AND MEGHAN BOTH REVEALED IN THE INTERVIEW THAT THEY’RE EXPECTING A GIRL… AND WHILE THIS INTERVIEW WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY HAS BEEN SOMETHING WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING SO LONG FOR, SOMETHING TELLS US THE TWO ARE PRETTY RELIEVED TO BE ABLE TO SHARE THEIR SIDE OF THE STORY ON THEIR OWN TERMS.