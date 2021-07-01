William and Harry collaborated with Diana statue, says sculptor

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex helped make the Diana, Princess of Wales statue as part of a “collaborative effort”, the sculptor has said.Renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley, speaking after the unveiling, told how William and Harry shared poignant private moments of fun and joy from their time with their late mother with him to convey her personality.He said he hoped the statue might provide some “solace” for the two brothers.