Bronco, Bronco and more Bronco; plus the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder and a V6 Ferrari | Autoblog podcast #685

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd, who just wrapped a whirlwind week of driving the 2021 Ford Bronco.

The two talk 4x4s and address some reader feedback, then pivot to talking about another large truck: the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

After that, they get into some news, talking about the new V6-powered Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid, and then wrapping up with a rather interesting "Spend my Money" from a listener based in Japan who has access to just about everything.Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.