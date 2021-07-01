Megan Thee Stallion Announces $1 Million Stock Giveaway

In honor of her recent success at the 2021 BET Awards, Megan Thee Stallion is offering her fans a chance to win too.

The 26-year-old star has teamed up with Cash App to give away $1 million in stocks.

Stallion announced the giveaway in the first video of her educational series, ‘Investing For Hotties.’.

Me and my thriving empire, Hot Girl Enterprises, have teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire, Megan Thee Stallion, via Twitter.

She went on to promise that with her “knowledge and hustle,” she’d help her fans build their “own empire in no time.”.

Buying stocks seems complicated, but really it’s a pretty simple process … The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing.

With my knowledge and your hustle, you’ll have your own empire in no time, Megan Thee Stallion, via Twitter.

To enter, fans must reply to either Stallion’s Instagram or Twitter post promoting the giveaway with their $cashtag and the hashtag #CashAppForHotties.

Cash App and Stallion previously teamed up in December 2020 for a different $1 million giveaway.

Those prizes were awarded in the form of Bitcoin, with Stallion advising her fans at the time to hold on to the cryptocurrency.

Hotties bitcoin is a really smart investment and increases over time.., Megan Thee Stallion, via Twitter