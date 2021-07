Lakeland boarding school under investigation after teen who was denied medical treatment dies

A report from the Florida Department of Children and Families said Naomi Wood's death was due to inadequate supervision and medical neglect from staff at Lakeland Girls Academy.

EIGHTEEN PEOPLE ARE DEAD AND 145ARE STILL ACCOUNTED FOR.NEW AT 5:30 P.M., LAKELANDPOLICE SCHOOL FOR GIRLS, UNDERINVESTIGATION AND FACINGQUESTIONS.AFTER A 17-YEAR-OLD STUDENT DIEDIN THEIR CARE.WE SPENT THE DAY LOOKING AT HOWTHE DAY -- MIKE GALLAGHER WASTREATED BEFORE DEATH?