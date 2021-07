Search-and-rescue operations resume at Surfside site following temporary halt of operations

Authorities said search-and-rescue efforts at the collapsed Surfside condominium building have resumed after structural engineers inspected the remaining structure.

EARLIER THIS EVENING,OFFICIALS SAID NO NEW VICTIMSHAVE BEEN FOUND.

THE DEATHTOLL REMAINS AT 18.

BUTAUTHORITIES DID IDENTIFY ANADDITIONAL VICTIM FOUNDYESTERDAY.

AND TONIGHT AS THESEARCH CONTINUES, THERE ARECONCERNS ABOUT TROPICAL STORMELSA, AS IT TRACKS TOWARDSSOUTH FLORIDA.

WPTV'S DEREKLOWE JOINS US LIVE FROMSURFSIDE TONIGHT.

DEREK?AND JON, JANNY.

TONIGHT - THEMAYOR SAYS PLANS TO EVENTUALLYDEMOLISH THE REMAINING TOWERARE STARTING TO FORM, BUT IN AWAY THAT WILL PRESERVE THEONGOING SEARCH AND RESCUEMISSION.

SHE SAYS AS CREWSRETURN - PART OF THE AREAREMAINS RESTRICTED.<< 4628 DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA,MIAMI DADE MAYOR WE'RECONTINUING TO USE THETECHNOLOGY, THE CAMERAS, THEDRONES, AND MORE TO SEARCH INTHE AREA OF CONCERN.

FORRESCUE CREWS IN SURFSIDE -IT'S ONE STEP BACK AND TWOSTEPS FORWARD.

4637 MAYOR CAVAOUR TEAM OF ENGINEERS IS DOINGONGOING TESTING AND EVALUATIONAS WE WORK TO CONTINUE TOEXPAND THE SEARCH AREA ASQUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.

MIAMIDADE MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINECAVA SAYS THE SEARCH ANDRECOVERY MISSION IS BACK ONAFTER BEING PAUSED FOR NEARLY15 HOURS.

CAVA 4541 WE NEEDEDOUR ENGINEERS ON SITE TOEVALUATE THE SAFETY OF THESTANDING STRUCTURE.

STRUCTURALENGINEERS SAY ALTHOUGH THEBUILDING HAD NOT MOVED -DEBRIS ON TOP AND UNDERNEATHTHE REMAINING TOWER WASDISPLACED.

1843 ENGINEER RIGHTNOW WERE IN A POSITION WHEREWE FEEL IT IS SAFE TO CONTINUETHE OPERATION AS WE'VE DONESO.

THE NEWS COMES AS TROPICALSTORM ELSA MAKES HER WAYCLOSER TO SOUTHFLORIDA...POTENTIALLY ADDINGANOTHER LAYER OF COMPLEXITY.(NBC NA62R) S/KEVINGUTHRIE/DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT :11 "WE AREACCUSTOMED TO RUNNING THREE ORMORE DISASTERS AT THE SAMETIME WITH OUR EMERGENCYRESPONSE TEAM AND THEY STANDREADY TO SERVE MULTIPLEDISASTERS."