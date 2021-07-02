EU Aims to End Caged Animal Farming by 2027

On June 30, the European Commission pledged to work toward ending the practice of caged animal farming across the bloc.

The BBC reports that the promise came after a petition demanding an end to the practice collected more than 1.4 million signatures.

Animals are sentient beings and we have a moral, societal responsibility to ensure that on-farm conditions for animals reflect this, Stella Kyriakides, EU Health Commissioner, via BBC.

The proposed changes would affect rabbits, young hens, quails, ducks and geese.

According to the BBC, the new legislation will be proposed by 2023.

Actual changes would be gradually introduced by 2027.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the European Parliament also voted to support the ban.

The parliament expressed "grave concerns" regarding how some animals were housed.

The EU has some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world.

However, according to a report by End the Cage Age, 94% of its farmed rabbits are currently caged, as are 49% of its hens and 85% of its sows.

The proposed changes would push for alternatives to caged farming to meet each animal's specific needs.

Government subsidies would also go to helping farmers upgrade equipment and receive training.

