Bessemer Trust Resigns As Britney Spears’ Estate Co-Conservator Due to Her Testimony.

The wealth management firm filed to be removed from the position on July 1 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The company's request is due to Spears' testimony last week... ... in which she asked for an end to the court-mandated, "abusive" conservatorship she's been subjected to for years.

Bessemer Trust was appointed as co-conservator of Spears' estate back in November 2020 by Judge Brenda Penny, but the paperwork wasn't formally filed until June 30.

Also on June 30, Judge Penny once again denied Spears' request to have her father removed as conservator.

The conservator's request to suspend James P.

Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice, Via court filing.

However, Bessemer Trust says it has not yet received papers authorizing it to act as conservator, assets or taken fees.

Since none of these things have occurred, and "because of the changed circumstances," the firm wishes for its resignation to be immediately approved.

In originally consenting to its appointment, Petitioner relied on the representations of the parties that the ongoing Conservatorship was voluntary, and that all parties, including the Conservatee, had consented to Petitioner acting as Co-Conservator of the Estate, Bessemer Trust, via court documents.

As a result of the Conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship, Bessemer Trust, via court documents