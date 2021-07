Stolen Xbox leads to arrest, guilty pleas of 3 men in deadly home invasion, official says

Three men were sentenced Friday to at least three decades in prison after pleading guilty to a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman injured, according to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor's Office.

W NETONIGHT.,..THEER MEN FACE DECADESNIGEL: NEW TONIGHT, THREE MEN FACE DECADES IN PRISON.ELIJAH THOMPSON AND EATON FACES 35 YEARS IN PRIN,SO DOMINICSMITH FESAC 30.ALL THREE MEN PLEAD GUILTY.AUTHORITIES RESPONDED TO A HOME ON PHELPS ROAD IN 2013.MARSHAL COOPER BLACKSBURG WAS FOUND DEAD FROM A GUNSHOT WOUNDAND A SECOND PERSON HAD ALSO BEEN SHOT.THE SOLICORIT SAYS AN XBOX VIDEO GAME CONSOLE WAS TAKEN FROM THEHOME AND INVESTIGA