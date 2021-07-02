Boeing cargo plane makes emergency water landing

The FAA said both crew members were rescued, citing preliminary information.

A decades-old Boeing Co 737-200 cargo airplane with two people on board made an emergency landing off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early on Friday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said.

Two pilots survived an emergency nighttime landing in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, after reporting engine trouble on their Boeing 737 cargo plane, which then splashed down off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii.

One of the two crew members was seen in a wheelchair and loaded into an ambulance for transport to the hospital.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that pilot was spotted on top of some floating packages and was picked up by a Honolulu Fire Department rescue boat.

The other survivor was airlifted by a Coast Guard helicopter, after he was found in the water clinging to the plane's tail.

A map of the plane's flight path showed the Boeing 737-200 left Honolulu at 1:33 a.m.

Local time but quickly turned back, losing altitude as it approached the shore.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the two pilots were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board said they were investigating.

Boeing said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in contact with the NTSB.

The 737 in Friday's incident was built by Boeing in 1975, according to FAA records, and was not a Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing's newest model that was grounded for 20 months after two accidents that killed hundreds of people.

Shares of Boeing were trading slightly lower on Friday afternoon.