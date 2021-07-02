Wimbledon day five: Highlights from SW19

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon return ended with a Friday night beating by 10th seed Denis Shapovalov.The two-time champion was playing his first singles campaign at SW19 since having a metal plate inserted into his hip, and after rolling back the years in his first two rounds, he came unstuck in the third round against the Canadian.There was more bad news for Great Britain as Dan Evans went out, but defending champion Novak Djokovic marched on serenely.