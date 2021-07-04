Wimbledon day six: Highlights from SW19

Emma Raducanu lit up the middle Saturday at Wimbledon as her fairytale run continued.The 18-year-old, ranked 338 in the world, only played one WTA Tour match before this tournament but is now in the fourth round after a stunning win over Sorana Cirstea and carrying the home flag.Fellow Briton Cameron Norrie is out after a Centre Court loss to Roger Federer, while women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty made serene progress and men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev came from two sets down to beat former finalist Marin Cilic.