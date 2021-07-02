Families of the missing wait near site of Florida condo collapse

A memorial wall near Champlain Towers South is covered in flowers, messages and contact information.
Many families say they still have hope of being reunited with their loved ones.
[NFA] Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Tuesday evening said the death toll had increased to 12 with 149 people still..
The slow work of sifting through the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday, as families..