Where can you buy fireworks?

FINALLY HERE WHICH MEANSFIREWORKS ARE ON SALE ACROSS THECOUNTY.BUT IF YOU'RE LOOKING TO BUYYOUR OWN FIREWORKS, YOUMIGHT WANT TO DO IT EARLY.23ABC'S BRIANNA WILLIS JOINS USLIVE AT A FIREWORKSBOOTH IN SOUTHWEST BAKERSFIELDWITH MORE ABOUTTHIS YEAR'S FIREWORKS SHORTAGE.BRIANNA?KEELEY -- I SPOKE WITH MEMBERSOF THE COMMUNITYSELLING FIREWORKS AND THEY SAYDUE TO THE SHORTAGE THIS HASBEEN ONE OF THEIR BUSIEST YEARSYET -- SO IT'SIMPORTANT TO COME OUT AND BUYYOUR FIREWORKS ASSOON AS POSSIBLE."IT'S BEEN VERY DIFFERENT,ESPECIALLY IN THE SUPPLY THATWE'VE BEEN GETTING, THERE'S ALITTLE UNCERTAINTYABOUT WHAT WE'RE GOING TO GET."IF YOU LOOK IN THE SKY THISFOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND -- THEREMAY NOT BE AS MANY BRIGHT LIGHTS-- THAT'S BECAUSEDUE TO THE PANDEMIC -- THERE'S ANATIONWIDEFIREWORK SHORTAGE."THEY TOLD US THERE'S ANATIONWIDE SHORTAGE OFABOUT, I THINK THE NATIONWIDESUPPLY IS ABOUT 60 TO 75 PERCENTDEPENDING ON THE REGION."AND NOW SOME BOOTHS MAY NOT BEABLE TO GET MORE FIREWORKSIF THEY SELL OUT."THERE IS A SHORTAGE THIS YEAR,MOST OF THE PRODUCTSCOME FROM OVERSEAS SO WE HAVEBEEN TOLD IF WE SOLD OUT,THAT WE MAY OR MAY NOT BE ABLETO RE-UP.""TNT HAS BEEN PHENOMENAL INPROVIDING US WITH AS MUCH ASTHEY POSSIBLY CAN BUT THERE'SSOMETIMES THAT WE'RE JUST NOTSURE IF WE ARE GOING TO GETRESTOCK OR REORDERS, SOIT'S DEFINITELY BEEN DIFFERENT."ANOTHER THING THAT'S BEENDIFFERENT THIS YEAR DUE TO THESHORTAGE -- THE PRICES."I HAVE SEEN AN INCREASE INPRICES, I'D SAY PRICES GO UP ALITTLE BIT EVERY YEAR, BUT THISHAS BEEN THE YEAR WHERETHERE'S BEEN THE BIGGEST PRICEHIKE."BUT IF YOU'RE LOOKING TO GETFIREWORKS -- MECOMBER SAYSITS BEST TO BUY NOW."WE ACTUALLY DID OUR TALLY ANDWE DID BETTER ON OUR FIRST DAYTHAN WE DID LAST YEAR AND ITHINK IT'S BECAUSE PEOPLE AREHEARING OF THIS SHORTAGE ANDTHEY'RE COMING OUT AND THEY'REBUYING EARLY.AND EVERY BOOTH IS TO SUPPORT AGOOD CAUSE."WE'RE NOT MAKING ANY MONEY OFFOF THIS, ITS ALL FOROUR KIDS AND FOR OUR PEOPLE."ALL THE BOOTHS I VISITED TODAYARE FUNDRAISERS LOOKING TO RAISEMONEY FOR CHILDREN WHETHERTHAT'S TO PLAY BASEBALLOR GO ON TRIPS WITH THEIRCHURCH.COMING UP AT SIX WE'LL HAVE MOREABOUT EXACTLY WHAT PRICES FORFIREWORKS LOOK LIKE THIS YEAR.LIVE IN SOUTHWEST BAKERSFIELD.BRIANNA WILLIS,23ABC NEWS -- CONNECTING YOU.AND WITH THAT FIREWORK SHORTAGE,YOU MAY BEWONDERING WHERE YOU CAN BUY SOMEFIREWORKSAROUND TOWN.

YOU MAY ALSO BEASKING WHICH ONES CAN I BUYTHAT ARE NOT ILLEGAL?SO HERE IS A DETAILED BREAKDOWNOF YOUR OPTIONSFIREWORKS OFFICIALLY WENT ONSALE YESTERDAY.STANDS AROUND THE COUNTY WILL BEOPEN FROM 6 A.M.

UNTIL 11 P-MLEADING UP TO THE FOURTH OFJULY.OFFICIALS REMIND YOU THAT THEREARE A FEW THINGS SOLD INTHE COUNTY THAT ARE NOT ALLOWEDIN THE CITY..

LIKEPICCOLO PETES AND GROUND BLOOMS.SO WHEN YOU'RE BUYING YOURFIREWORKS...HOW CAN YOU TELLWHAT'S LEGAL?YOU SHOULD LOOK FOR PRODUCTSTHAT HAVE A "SAFE ANDSANE" SEAL ON THE PACKAGE.THIS MEANS THE PRODUCT WASAPPORVED BY THE STATE FIREMARSHALL.AS A REMINDER....FIRE WORKS ARENOT ALLOWED IN OURMOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES DUE TO FIRERISKS THIS TIME OFYEAR.THERE ARE A LOT OF HEALTH ANDSAFETY LIMITATIONS PUTON FIREWORKS.NOT ONLY THAT....BUT LIGHTINGTHEM DURING THEWRONG TIMES AND USING UNSAFETYPES OF FIREWORKS CANCOME WITH LEGAL CONSEQUENCES.IN CALIFORNIA...YOU CAN FACE UPTO A 15 HUNDREDDOLLAR FINE.K-C-S-O WANTS TO REMIND EVERYONENOT TO CALL 9-1-1 FORILLEGAL FIREWORKS -- AS THATTIES UP EMERGENCYLINES.INSTEAD -- CALL THE FIREWORKSHOTLINE AT 868-60-70.COUNTY FIRE HAS A 24-7 TIP FORMAVAILABLE ON THEIR WEBSITE.AND IN THE CITY..

YOU CAN REPORTFIREWORKS BY USING THEBAKERSFIELD MOBILE APP.