Top 10 Things To Remember Before Seeing Black Widow

For this list, we’ll be recapping the essentials you need to know to prepare you for Natasha Romanoff’s solo MCU film!

The wait is almost over!

The wait is almost over!

For this list, we’ll be recapping the essentials you need to know to prepare you for Natasha Romanoff’s solo MCU film!

Our countdown includes It's Set After Civil War, The “Red Room”, Hawkeye Recruited Her to S.H.I.E.L.D., and more!