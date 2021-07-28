Skip to main content
Thursday, July 29, 2021

Top 10 Things to Remember Before Seeing The Suicide Squad 2021

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:31s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Things to Remember Before Seeing The Suicide Squad 2021
Top 10 Things to Remember Before Seeing The Suicide Squad 2021

The Suicide Squad is back from the dead!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most important recaps you’ll need before you watch DC’s second live action film about the team of quirky villains.

The Suicide Squad is back from the dead!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most important recaps you’ll need before you watch DC’s second live action film about the team of quirky villains.

Our countdown includes It's Not a Direct Sequel or Complete Reboot, Deadshot Is Gone, Taika Waititi Is on the Cast List, and more!

