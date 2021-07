Covid-19: India reports 44,111 new cases and 738 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reported 44,111 new Coronavirus cases and 738 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the country’s overall caseload rose to 3,05,02,362, while the death toll increased to 4,01,050.

Active cases have dropped to 4,95,533.

