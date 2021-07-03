Top 10 Best Video Games of 2021 (So Far)

For this list, we’re looking at the best games that have been released in the first half of 2021, and we will be including some rereleases and remasters.

It's been a great year for video games so far!

It's been a great year for video games so far!

For this list, we’re looking at the best games that have been released in the first half of 2021, and we will be including some rereleases and remasters.

Our countdown includes “Returnal”, “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart”, "Hitman 3", and more!